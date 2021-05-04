BY AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government, on Tuesday, disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised a group of bandits congregating in a location to carry out attacks in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state on Monday.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, explained that his ministry had on Sunday received intelligence report of bandits congregating at the outskirts of Kugu in Birnin Gwari LGA, which is also proximal to some villages in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

Aruwan said upon receipt of the intelligence report, which was dispatched to the military and other security agencies for further confirmation and action, the NAF component of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) mobilised for armed reconnaissance.

According to him, the first mission was conducted over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Koriga, Polewire, Gagafada, Manini, Udawa, Labi, Buruku and adjoining settlements.

“The target location was acquired, and the bandits were engaged and neutralised accordingly at the outskirts of Kugu village.

“In a second mission, armed reconnaissance was carried out over the Kaduna-Abuja road, Olam Company, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire, Rijana, Kateri and Jere. Normal human and vehicular movements were observed,” Aruwan said.

The statement added that Governor Nasir el-Rufai thanked the air component of NAF and all the agencies involved for the successful missions.