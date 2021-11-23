A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel attached to the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has died of complications arising from a snakebite in her toilet at the NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja.

LEADERSHIP gathered from reliable sources that Lcpl Ogah Bercy died on 19th November, 2021 at the NAF Hospital, Abuja, where she drove herself to for treatment after the snakebite.

It was gathered that the anti-snake venom was delayed hence the personnel who stayed at CBQ 1 Flat 2 died due to the complications.

Sources said, “According to the narration of the airwoman before she died, she was in her toilet when a snake bit her. The late airwoman quietly drove to 063 NAFH, Abuja for treatment and further medical care.

“In addition to the late airwoman’s narrative which was also in line with her neighbours, one of the neighbours confirmed also that late LCpl Ogah after the snake bite, took her child and her cousin sister to her neighbour before she drove to 063 NAFH for treatment.

The sources said other neighbours narrated how they used to see snakes around the vicinity.

“To them, a water reserved tank located at the back of the block was noted to be the harbouring place for the snakes. The particular snake that bit her must have run away from under the water reserved tank because of increasing temperature or to look for food and penetrated through one of the chambers also located at the back of the block and therefore had easy access into the toilet of the airwoman.”

A report obtained by LEADERSHIP quoted the Ag Comd 063 NAFH Sqn Ldr Oyeniran, confirming that on the 9th November 21 063NAFH fumigated the late airwoman’s block but because she was not around, her room was not reached.

“Since the fumigation was done recently, the snake must have entered the chamber and was looking for an escape route and saw the late LCpl Ogah’s house as a safest place because it was not fumigated.

“The Ag Comd went further to narrate how the airwoman was attended when she came to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To him, the airwoman came to 063 NAFH, was admitted for treatment, her files and other documents were sorted out too and subsequently the anti-venom injection which was meant to be given to her took some time before it was administered because the medicine is not usually kept openly but in a store. So, as at the time the incident happened, the person in charge of the pharmaceutical office had not resumed and thus the key had to be sorted out.

“The poisonous nature of the snake and the part she was bitten also necessitated easy circulation of the venom all over her body.”