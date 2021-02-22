ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Minister of defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), has described the Nigerian Air Force plane crash as an unfortunate depletion of national human capital assets.

He said he was deeply pained by the crash in which seven members of the crew onboard died in the tragic incident.

In a statement by Mohammad Abdulkadri, Magashi said their deaths in the line of duty will never be forgotten in the anals of the Nigerian Military’s gallantry efforts to end national insecurity.

The Minister who had visited the scene of the crash with the Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, the Chief of Air Staff, Air vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and others described the deaths “as an unfortunate depletion of the national human capital asset.”

He commiserated with the Commander-in- Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation and the Nigerian Air Force in particular as well as the families of those who paid the supreme price serving the nation and prayed for the repose of their souls and the fortitude to bear the national calamity.