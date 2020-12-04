By Hembadoon Orsar |



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the training of 11 medical practitioners from its selected hospitals on the use and application of GenExpert machines procured to improve on the testing of COVID-19 samples for officers of the force.

This is even as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubarkar, said the GenExpert machines would be used for the detection of other pathogens such as Tuberculosis, Hepatitis ‘B ‘C and Flu viruses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Marshal Abubarkar also disclosed that the use of the machines would also ensure a healthy living for NAF Officers, especially now that COVID-19 results have become a requirement for officers embarking on foreign trips.

Our Correspondent gathered that those selected for the two-day training workshop included laboratory scientists and technicians made up of nine officers and two airmen.

Advertisements

Represented by Air Commodore Shehu Bakari, the Chief of Air Staff said the procurement of more machines for COVID-19 testing would help curtail the spread of the virus within NAF and it’s environs.

While commending the Ministry of Defence for its health implementation programmes which gave NAF hospitals a level playing ground to conduct COVID-19 testing, the CAS also urged participants to concentrate on the training to know relevant skills on the operations of the GenExpert machines.

Advertisements





Earlier, the Chief of Medical Services 161 NAF Hospital, Air Commodore Gideon Bako, said the deployment of the machines in selected NAF medical facilities would go a long way in achieving the overall objective of quick identification, isolation and treatment of COVID-19 infected persons.