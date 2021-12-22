The Nigeria Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of 60 senior officers comprising 29 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The Council also approved the concessional commission of an Air Warrant Officer (AWO) and five Master Warrant Officers (MWO) to the rank of Flight Lieutenant.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement said the concessional commission is usually reserved for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) at the twilight of their career years in reward for hard work and in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

He named the senior officers promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal to include Air Cdres Precious Amadi, Nnamdi Ananaba, Abubakar Abdulkadir, Anthony Ndace, Usman Abdullahi, Eneobong Effiom, Iboro Etukudo, Abubakar Abdullahi, Sunday Aneke, and Nnaemeka Ilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Adeniyi Amesinlola, Ebimobo Ebiowe, Micheal Onyebashi, Emmanuel Shobande, Sayo Olatunde, Francis Edosa, Ahmed Shinkafi, Bashiru Mamman and Halim Adebowale.

Also affected are Ahmed Bakari, Framah Batnah, Adeniran Ademuwagun, Lanre Oluwatoyin, Titus Dauda, Olufemi Ogunsina, Paul Masiyer, Nkem Aguiyi, Abidemi Marquis and Oluwafemi Ogunmola.

Those promoted from the rank of Group Captain to Air Commodore are Group Captains Chukwuedo Illoh, Bamidele Amuda, Samson Adelakun, Hadi Ahmed, Abiodun Oyekunle, Caleb Olayera, Idorenyin Bassey, Philip Kwasau, Mohammed Omar, Ayodele Akinbuwa, Emeng Imoke, Luqman Lawal, Shaibu Buhari and Ehimen Ejodame.

Others are Mohammed Lawal, Idowu Ayo, Emmanuel Ola, Ewejide Akintunde, Elisha Bindul, Dogo Gani, Edmond Oluokun, Akeem Adebomehin, George Akinyimika, Mohammed Garba, Oladimeji Almaroof, Gowon Sule, Ifeanyi Azubuike, Hamisu Usman, Adebanjo Adeosun, Sabir Adeyanju and Halima Musa who is the only female officer on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SNCOs granted concessional Commission to the rank of Flight Lieutenant include Air Warrant Officer Adole Abraham, Master Warrant Officers Liman Musa, Akinwale Olayinka, Akpabio Josephine, Nwojiji Okemini and Isa-Kaita Aminu.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, has heartily congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and SNCOs.

The CAS urged the promoted officers to see the elevation as an impetus to re-dedicate themselves towards effective and efficient service delivery especially in today’s era of joint force employment.

The statement said the newly promoted senior officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.