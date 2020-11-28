By Tarkaa David, Abuja |

The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of the Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, to the rank of Air Vice Marshal while other 106 senior officers were also promoted to the next higher rank in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The approval passed by the AFC on November 26, 2020, also approved the promotion of 15 others to the rank of Air Vice Marshal, 31 Group Captains to Air Commodores and 60 other senior officers bringing the total number of officers promoted to 107.

A statement by the acting deputy director for the director of public relations and information, Wing Commander Bassey Okon, said the affected senior officers comprise of 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres.) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group Captains (Gp. Capts.) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre, 27 Wing Commanders (Wg. Cdrs.) promoted to the rank of Gp. Capt. and 33 Squadron Leaders (Sqn. Ldrs.) promoted to the rank of Wg. Cdr.

It said the newly promoted senior officers would be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.

“Those promoted to the rank of AVM include, Air Cdres. Abraham Adole, Tajudeen Yusuf, Ibikunle Daramola, Uchechi Nwagwu, Sani Rabe, Kurotimi Obidake, Nanjul Kumzhi, Kabiru Aliyu, Akanbi Salami, Kabir Umar, Barisi Keenam, Sunday Ogba, Abiola Amodu, Pam Chollom, Mfon Ekpoh and Garba Abubakar.

“Whereas those promoted from the rank of Gp. Capt. to Air Cdre. are Garba Jibia, Adebayo Bamidele, Christopher Akpa, Ekele Odekina, Emmanuel Iduh, Sylvester Eyoma, Sampson Eyekosi, Osichinaka Ubadike, Patrick Edem, Garuba Bello, Mukhtar Umar, Olujames Salami, Nosiru Folaji, and Emmanuel Ukpong.

“Others promoted to the rank of Air Cdre. include, David Dickson, Celestine Akubue, Tiyanu Kamla, Yayirus Lapips, Zakari Dangaji, Musa Abdullahi, Francis Ankeli, Abdullahi Madaki, Ugochukwu Ariahu, Mada Yushau, Ekongubong Akpabio, Isaiah Taiwo, Ali Tanko, Babatunde Bolarinwa, Ayodele Famuyiwa, Gbolahan Oremosu and Ikechukwu Ogbodo,” it stated.