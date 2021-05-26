Chief of the air staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has constituted a committee of serving and retired senior officers to conduct safety audit of all Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational and engineering units.

This is coming on the heels of the crash of three NAF aircrafts recently killing 17 personnel in the last three months including the chief of army staff Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru.

There have been concerns about safety of aircrafts and the human capacity to man them.

The director public relations and information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said the committee is to, among other terms of reference, analyse safety reports from operational and engineering units, conduct safety evaluation of NAF units and recommend measures to enhance safety of operations in the units.

The committee chaired by Air Vice Marshal Abraham Adole is also to interact with unit operational and technical personnel for views, observations and contributions on safety measures.

The committee under the chairmanship of the deputy Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, Air Vice Marshal Abraham Adole is mandated to submit its report not later than 18 June 2021.