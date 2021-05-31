The Air Officer Commanding, Bauchi Special Operation Command, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, has said that the command is equipped with Air platforms and crew, Regiment Force Protection (FP) and Special Operations Force (SOF) elements, amongst others.

According to the commanding officer, the air and ground combat elements are involved in critical and precision operations that necessitate the highest of safety standards and measures.

He recalled that the Special Operations Command was established in 2016 and grown to 17 units spread across 13 locations and the Air Component with the mandate to project air power in support of surface operations as well as force protection of all Nigerian Air Force bases.

Air Vice Marshal Ohwo at the command safety seminar in Bauchi at the weekend told participants that the safety seminar 2021 was the third in the series since the inception of the command in 2016.

The safety seminar was themed, “Good Domestic Safety Culture: A Panacea for a Behavioural Change Towards NAF Operational Efficiency” with the objective of exposing errors that could lead to accidents so as to implement specialised training, auditing and safety measures to preserve personnel and materials.

He explained that resources involved in the training of personnel and procurement of the Nigerian Air Force assets are huge, hence the Chief of Air Staff’s directive that officers should embrace local content in line with the saying that “charity begins at home”.

The Commanding Officer disclosed that three lectures would be delivered on domestic safety in line with the theme, with guest lecturers carefully selected from the State Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Fire Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Command’s Operation Officer and acting Command Evaluation Officer, Air Commodore Francis Ankeli, said the seminar was to also iprove the productivity of pilots, operators, maintenance crew, regiment and support personnel.

“This Seminar is designed primarily to expose us to those errors that could cause domestic accidents and invariably impede the productivity of pilots, operators, maintenance crew, Regiment and support personnel,” he said.

Ankeli expressed confidence that with the caliber of presenters and participants, and those linking up from the units, the seminar will come up with far-reaching resolutions that will address the challenges facing safety practices in domestic settings to enable efficient air and ground operations in the command.

Also speaking, the Operational Fire Commander, Bauchi State Fire Service, Mr Daniel Dangarfiya, noted that the electronics at the Air Force base were manufactured with fire which have the potential to cause fire, hence the need to handle them carefully.

Dangarfiya explained, “At times we are careless, or we neglect some safety precautions, fire signs sometimes become disasters, and it is our behaviour that makes fire harmful. We use fire to cook and it is the same fire that we run on our electrical appliances.”

A representative of FRSC at the occasion stressed the need for sign posts for navigational reasons, saying most disasters were as a result of not putting sign posts where necessary.