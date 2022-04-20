The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will ensure that it thoroughly investigate the cause of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash that occurred on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the NAF Base in Kaduna.

He stated this when he visited the Base on Wednesday to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the two pilots, Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu, who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Meanwhile, the director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said Air Marshal Amao had constituted an Accident Investigation Board upon receiving the sad news of the crash on Tuesday, to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

While at Kaduna, the CAS assured the officers, airmen and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures will be put in place to avert similar occurrence in the future.

He also reminded them on the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agencies to rid the North-West and indeed the entire nation of all criminal elements.

“The unfortunate incident of Tuesday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity,” he said.