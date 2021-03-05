BY TARKAA DAVID |

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao, has said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to receive the 12 A-Super Tucano aircraft and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) ordered by the federal government.

The CAS stated this during his maiden operational visit to NAF Bases in Kainji in Niger State and Gombe State.

In a statement by the director of public relations and information Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, Amao commended the pace of work on ongoing infrastructural development projects at the 407 Air Combat Training Group (407 ACTG), Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kainji, Niger State, which are being emplaced to accommodate the 12 x A-29 Super Tucano aircraft when they arrive Nigeria.

He equally expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on ongoing projects at the 109 Combat Reconnaissance Group (109 CRG, formerly known as 203 CRG) NAF Gombe, which is to serve as the Base for the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) ordered from China. Speaking after the inspection/assessment tour of projects in Kainji, which includes the ongoing construction of 3 blocks of 10 single-bedroom Single Officers’ Quarters (SOQ), one block of 6 x three-bedroom Married Officers’ Quarters (MOQ) as well as a block of 30 x single-bedroom Transit Accommodation for Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs), AVM Amao expressed delight at the commendable pace of work.

The CAS, who also inspected work on the arming bays, apron and other projects being executed by contractors assigned by the United States Government, stated that it was very clear that all was being done to ensure that virtually all the infrastructure required to accommodate the Super Tucano aircraft would be in place prior to their arrival by the middle of 2021.

The CAS urged officers, airmen and airwomen to remain disciplined and unwavering in their commitment to duty.

He also advised them to always be security conscious whilst contributing their quota towards ensuring that the NAF enhances and sustains critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives.

In Gombe, the CAS was received on arrival by the deputy governor of the state, Dr Manasseh Daniel Jatau, and the secretary to the state government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, amongst other state government officials; after which he proceeded to inspect ongoing infrastructural development at 109 CRG, including the Taxiways, Apron, Aircraft Shelters, Bulk Fuel Installation (BFI), Ammunition Dump, Access Roads as well as Office and Residential Accommodations.