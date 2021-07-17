Six helicopter pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have completed training in the United Kingdom as part of efforts to tackle terrorism and other growing insecurity in the country.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said at the winging of the pilots that it was yet another step towards the actualization of his vision of “enhancing and sustaining critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of our national security imperatives”.

He noted that it was against this background that the pursuit of purposeful training and human capacity development was specifically selected as one of the key drivers of his vision.

Air Marshal Amao said the service had continued to accord high priority to purposeful training as a major tool for human capacity development.

“As we speak, many other pilots as well as personnel from other specialties are attending various training courses both at home and abroad. These efforts are expected to place the service in a dominant position to more effectively deliver on its constitutional role, especially in the light of our involvement in several internal security operations across the country.

“Currently, the NAF has a total of 195 officers and airmen/airwomen undergoing various training courses abroad cutting across several specialties and trades.”

The Air Chief said the NAF has also continued to build capacity for the several other aircraft types that have been newly acquired and are expected to be delivered before the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulating the pilots for successfully completing the training, Air Marshal Amao urged them to be relentless in the pursuit of excellence and professionalism as operational pilots while working with their colleagues across other specialties in the service.

The Chief of Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal James Gwani, said the winging was an indication of the commitment of the CAS to ensure continuous human capacity development of NAF personnel through high quality and intensive training cutting across all fields and specialties in the NAF.