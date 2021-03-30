National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians of an unregistered and fake ‘insulin tea’ for diabetes cure in circulation in the country.

Director-general of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, also warned Nigerians not to buy or take the tea.

“NAFDAC wishes to notify the public of the circulation of an unregistered and a fake product called insulin tea, claimed to reduce blood sugar level and ‘delete’ sugar in the body.

“Please note that the NAFDAC number shown on the packaging of this product (Nafdac Reg. No. 01-8662) is fake; the insulin tea poses a danger to the health of the public.

“Members of the public are implored to contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information concerning the distribution, sale, and use of the fake insulin tea,” the director-general said.

Adeyeye also advised consumers to report adverse effects related to the use of regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The director-general urged Nigerians to report such incidents through the toll-free NAFDAC PRASCOR 20543 from all networks and pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng

Adeyeye said that Nigerians could also report via the e-reporting platform available on NAFDAC website.