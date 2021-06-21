Association of Manufacturers of Chemical Products in Nigeria has received approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to explore the international market to boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and serve as a catalyst for industrial growth.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, dropped the hint during a virtual chemical manufacturers’ stakeholders’ meeting organised by the agency with the aim of sensitizing, enlightening, and creating awareness on the current trends in the regulation of the manufacture of chemicals with emphasis on the need to be listed as a chemical manufacturer in Nigeria.

Adeyeye said the objective of the deliberations is in line with the current focus of the NAFDAC management to bring the agency’s regulatory activities in line with international best practices.

The NAFDAC boss noted that chemical evaluation and research directorate has the mandate to safeguard public health by ensuring that only the right quality chemicals are manufactured, imported, exported, distributed, sold and used in Nigeria.

Prof Adeyeye disclosed that the directorate has put in place effective regulations and guidelines for sound chemical management in Nigeria

‘’This is achieved by ensuring proper utilisation of chemicals in a manner that reduces risk to health and environment and advocating for use of chemicals that are less harmful and hazardous’’, she said

She said the use of chemicals has increased geometrically in the past years in Nigeria resulting in increase in the local manufacturing capabilities for chemicals.

This increase in local chemical manufacture and industrialisation of the economy, Prof Adeyeye said, has led to growth in the chemical industry in Nigeria, noting that the safe and secured management of chemicals especially in the manufacturing sector is therefore an issue of growing importance that requires a collaborative effort between the regulators and the industry.

Resident media consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, said a portal has been created by the agency for registration of chemical products for effective quality control and strict adherence to international best practices.

She admitted that chemical products manufactured in Nigeria would enjoy wider acceptability and high competitiveness with the NAFDAC registration identity.

According to her, penetrating the international market would further enable the industry to grow with more Nigerians gaining employment opportunities sequel to the expected expansion in the operations of the manufacturers and invariably the accompanying development of the real sector of the economy.

Chief executive officers of chemical manufacturing companies amongst over 94 stakeholders, including members of the Amalgamated Association of Chemical Marketers of Nigeria, that participated commended the ingenuity and courage of Prof Adeyeye in creating the directorate dedicated to the regulation and control of the nation’s chemical industry.