National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has approved Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to be used in the country and has given conditional approval for Sputnik V vaccine.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is produced by the Rovi Pharma Mad rid, Spain and the AstraZeneca AZD1222 is produced by the SK Bioscience Co Limited, Republic of Korea while the Sputnik V is produced by Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, who disclosed yesterday during a press briefing in Abuja, said NAFDAC’s vaccine committee had been carefully assessing several vaccines despite the fact the vaccines had been approved by stringent regulatory countries or received the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

“The agency spends at least 15 days to thoroughly examine the dossier or submission package of the vaccine to ensure that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks and any side effects are well noted for monitoring after vaccination by respective NAFDAC and Primary Health Officers,” she explained.