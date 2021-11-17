The National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it will go beyond its core regulatory mandate to help small and medium scale businesses in the insurgency ravaged states in their post-conflict recovery era.

The director general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said salvaging the socio-economic devastation that has taken place in the Lake Chad region in the last 12 years, requires a multi-pronged approach.

Adeyeye who disclosed this through the agency’s Zonal Director, North East, Dr Bukar Usman,said NAFDAC would also be helping small businesses in the agro-allied sector in weathering the storm of COVID-19 and insurgency-induced economic downturn.

A statement by Sayo Akintola and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP in Lagos, Prof. Adeyeye noted with dismay that the agro-allied sector is one of the worst affected by the insurgency that saw the destruction of all socio-economic fabrics of the sub-region.

The Nigerian regulatory agency for all processed consumables said the agricultural sector which accounts for nearly ‘90 per cent’ of the economic life of the people was brought to zero in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, especially in Borno State which is the heartbeat of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Prof. Adeyeye said the agency intends to go into value addition ventures with a bias on the agro-allied sector that falls within its mandate. Agricultural development is at the heart of the 25 Years Development Plan as well as the Ten Years Action Plan of Borno State. In preparation to meet up with the possible challenge of coping with increase samples, the Maiduguri Area Laboratory is currently being upgraded and presented for ISO accreditation.

She said the huge investment that the Borno State government, for example, is making in the area of agriculture “will bring about a multitude of value chain industries at the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs level.