BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians against adding chemicals and additives to food and drinks to enhance taste.

Director general of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement signed by its resident media consultant, Sayo Akintola, yesterday, stressed that such practices could result in severe illness and even death.

The DG stated this while speaking against the backdrop of the recent Kano incident where three people reportedly died as a result of their consumption of dangerous chemicals used as additives while serving a flavored drink to unsuspecting consumers.

She disclosed that a preliminary result of the agency’s investigation was submitted to the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje during her two-day visit to the state on an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

Adeyeye regretted that three fatalities were recorded with many people having their health compromised.

She, however, noted that all the merchants of the deadly chemicals and additives have been apprehended while further investigation continues.

According to her, the importance of food cannot be over-emphasised, ‘‘But when dangerous foreign elements find their way into our foods and water, then it becomes poisonous rather than being nutritious’’.

She explained that food contamination and poisoning could occur through consuming expired food, adding that food poisoning could also occur by preparing food with poorly sourced water and putting cooked food on the shelf for several days or months: or in the refrigerator for too long amongst others.