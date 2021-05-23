The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said it has destroyed falsified medicines, unwholesome food and expired products worth N515,732,587 in the North-East region.

Director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by the agency’s resident media consultant, Sayo Akintola.

Speaking during the destruction exercise, which took place in Gombe, Gombe State, the DG, who was represented by the NAFDAC’s Bauchi State coordinator, Mrs Dayilim Josephine, saidk “The products destroyed were made up of substandard and falsified medicines, unwholesome processed food products, unsafe cosmetics and other counterfeit regulated products seized from importers and manufacturers by various NAFDAC establishments in the North-Eastern part of the country.

“Also included in the exercise were expired, NADAC regulated products voluntarily handed over to the Agency by complaint companies, including GSK Pharma, Ogba, Lagos and non-governmental organisations within the zone.”

According to her, the estimated street value of the products destroyed was put at N515,732, 587, adding that the products destroyed included various quantities of medicines such as antibiotics, herbal remedies, psychoactive, and anti-diabetic.

“Foods such as Noodles, palm oil, vegetable oil, ogogoro (local Gin) non-alcoholic beverages, sachet water amongst other were parts of the products destroyed,

“Cosmetics such as creams, pomade, and chemicals such as fake insecticides, fertilizers were also destroyed. Medical devices such as disposable syringe, I.V given set, and PPE as well as imported falsified packaging materials for counterfeiting various NAFDAC regulated products,” she noted.

Adeyeye expressed her happiness that the products destroyed could not found their way back to the markets with the resultant consequences.

Meanwhile, the DG stated that while the country and indeed the world was battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for her to reiterate to the members of the public the presence of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines in the African continent.

‘’The public must be on the look out for those spurious and counterfeit vaccines and other regulated products’’, she said, adding that NAFDAC on its own part will ensure continuous surveillance of those products ‘’and we shall continue to enforce the regulations governing these products in Nigeria’’.

She, however, assured the general public of continued NAFDAC collaboration with other agencies and stakeholders in ensuring that the prescribed standards of identity, safety, quality, and efficacy of regulated products are met.