National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said it has destroyed N5billion worth of seized unwholesome products in five months.

Director general of NAFDAC, Prof Moji Adeyeye, said the agency destroyed unwholesome medicines, expired processed food items and cosmetics worth N1, 429,580,683.00 in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State in March during South-South and Southeast operations.

She said in the same month, dangerous products worth N613,300,290.00 were destroyed in Kano while the agency moved to Gombe in May to destroy seized counterfeited and expired medicines, and food items worth N515,732.587 mopped up in the North East by the investigation and enforcement officials of the agency led by Barrister Kingsley Ejiofor.

Adeyeye, in a statement by NAFDAC’s resident media consultant, Sayo Akintola, in Lagos, yesterday, said fake and expired medicines, and food products worth N2,482,600,290 seized in the Southwest were destroyed in Shagamu, Ogun State last week.

The NAFDAC DG, however, assured Nigerians that the agency would stop at nothing to apprehend the people who engaged in the illicit business of endangering the lives of undiscerning consumers who patronise them.

‘’The operatives of the agency had combed the nooks and crannies of the five geo-political zones of the federation, namely, Northwest, North East, South East, South-South and South West to mop up expired drugs and unwholesome food products with a view to safeguarding the health of the Nigerian people’’, she said.

She said the destroyed products include drugs such as antibiotics, antihypertensive, antimalarial, herbal remedies, psychoactive, controlled substances. Food products such as spaghetti, vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, sachet water, chocolates, noodles, etc. were also destroyed as well as cosmetics such as creams, pomade, and insecticides.