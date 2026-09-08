A frontline industry expert has stressed the need for stakeholders to throw their weights behind the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) over the activities of Chinese counterfeiters residing in Nigeria which has led to the rising production and distribution of fake and substandard drugs and goods in the country.

Reacting to the development, the Vice Chairman of Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adnori, warned that Nigeria risks a repeat of the 1980s pharmaceutical crisis if the trend is not urgently addressed.

The expert warned that the trend could trigger another collapse of the country’s pharmaceutical sector if not urgently checked.

“The consequences for committing such a crime in China are severe, with the ultimate punishment being the death penalty. This stark reality raises concerns about the integrity of the system, as it appears that the proliferation of faking and adulteration may be facilitated by a network of unscrupulous and corrupt public officials,” Adnori said.

He recalled how counterfeit imports nearly collapsed Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector in the 1980s and cost the country its leadership in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Now, we are witnessing a resurgence of this troubling trend, which poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s potential in the burgeoning intra-African trade market, especially with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). If this issue is not addressed promptly, Nigeria risks losing its competitive edge,” he added.

“Therefore, it is imperative for the Federal Government of Nigeria to intervene decisively and enact stringent measures to combat this menace, ensuring the integrity of its pharmaceutical industry and protecting public health,” Adnori disclosed.

NAFDAC Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Martins Iluyomade had stated that recent investigations found the counterfeiters, who previously operated externally, have now set up plants and logistics channels inside the country.

He added that NAFDAC discovered Chinese people own the logistics companies which they use to bring these things.

The agency said it has been shutting down such logistics companies.

The revelations come amid growing backlash. Manufacturers, medical experts and economists have raised the alarm over the surge in counterfeit products, warning that the trend is wiping out legitimate businesses, killing consumers and stunting the economy.

According to the director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency destroyed regulated products worth over N1.5 trillion in a coordinated operation across Lagos and the South-East between February and March 2025. Since 2023, it has seized or destroyed fake and substandard goods worth more than N1.54 trillion nationwide.

Online discourse also peaked over the weekend as Nigerians including influencers Scott Iguma and Aproko Doctor raised alarm over fake toothpastes, creams, contaminated bottled water and adulterated yoghurt drinks. NAFDAC confirmed it received complaints about counterfeit Oral B and Colgate toothpastes.

More details shortly..