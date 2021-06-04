National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it has intensified surveillance on restaurants and fast-food spots to identify those using paracetamol tablets in food preparation.

The agency’s action came against the backdrop of a series of allegations levelled against some restaurants in Maiduguri, Borno State of using paracetamol to fasten the cooking of cow-tail and legs.

The state coordinator of the NAFDAC, Mr Nasiru Mato, told journalists in Maiduguri that the state office was alerted of possible use of the drug in food preparation which led to a consultative meeting between NAFDAC and restaurant owners.

He said samples of such food had to be evaluated in the laboratory before drawing any conclusions. The coordinator warned that any eatery found wanting would be sanctioned.