National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to rid the country of the menace of falsified medical products, unwholesome food, harmful cosmetics, poorly packaged water and other substandard regulated products.

To this end, the agency has engaged the services of MMCC as project consultant to drive its sensitization campaigns which materials are ready to be deployed on the field, said the NAFDAC director-general, Prof Moji Christianah Adeyeye.

Adeyeye, who spoke at the agency’s sensitisation campaign launch in Bauchi yesterday, said the first phase of the campaign would be conducted in eight states of the federation including Bauchi between August and September.

According to him, participants and target audiences will at the end of the campaign become dependable partners and allies of NAFDAC and be in the forefront of sustaining the public awareness campaigns by disseminating the information and messages to the grassroots.

Adeyeye gave market women and men, road transport workers and employers, community youth organisations and students as the campaign target audience, said however that the programme could not have been possible without the support and encouragement of members of the Senate Committee on Health and those of the House Committee on Healthcare Services.

The director-general who was represented by NAFDAC director of planning, Fori Tatami, described public awareness campaign as one of the veritable regulatory mechanisms put in place by NAFDAC to promote and protect the health of our people, saying a well-informed, sensitized and educated citizenry is the bedrock of effective regulation.

In his response, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu , called on every Nigerian to be responsible as no religion encourage traders to carry out activities that can lead to diseases and death.

Adamu, who was represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Baba, the Sarakin Bauchi, promised to work in partnership with NAFDAC to ensure that abusers of drugs and chemicals were stopped and brought to book