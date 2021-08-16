National Agency for Food, and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has moved against the production of fake medical products, poorly packaged water, harmful cosmetics and substandard regulated products, in Kebbi State.

Director general, NAFDAC, Professor Moji Adeyeye, stated this yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, at the flag off of first phase of the campaigns against fake products. She said the exercise was to enlighten the public on regulatory mechanism put in place by the agency to promote and protect the health of Kebbians and other Nigerians at large.

Adeyeye who was represented by the North-west zonal director of the agency, Dauda Gimba, also stated that eight states including Kebbi State were selected to participate in the campaigns.

“It is our expectations that at the end of the campaigns, the participants and target audiences would become dependable partners and allies of NAFDAC and be in the forefront of sustaining the public awareness campaigns by disseminating the information and messages to the grassroots,’’ she said.