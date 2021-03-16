ADVERTISEMENT

BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Prof Moji Adeyeye, has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake COVID – 19 vaccines in the country.

The DG also warned Nigerians to refrain from procuring the vaccines online to avoid falling into the wrong hands of merchants of death.

Adeyeye, who gave the warning on Sunday, in a statement by the Agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, described diversion and falsification of medicines and vaccines as one and the same.

She, therefore, warned Nigerians to be vigilant and expose anyone who might want to divert COVID-19 vaccines donated by the international donors for profiteering purposes.

“The public must be on the look out for these spurious and counterfeit vaccines and other regulated products’’, she warned.

The DG solicited the cooperation of the public, corporate bodies, religious leaders, and traditional rulers in the effort of the Agency to eradicate the menace of drug counterfeiting and substance abuse.