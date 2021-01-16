BY our Correspondents |

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against the circulation of fake coronavirus vaccines in the country ahead of 10million real doses of the shots expected in March.

“There are reports of fake vaccines in Nigeria. NAFDAC is pleading with the public to beware. No COVID vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC. Fake vaccines can cause COVID-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill,” the agency’s director-general, Prof Moji Adeyeye, said during an emergency webinar conference yesterday

This is just as the country on Thursday recorded its worst day so far in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 23 deaths and 1,479 new cases reported by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

From January 1 to 14, 2021, Nigeria recorded 17,968 confirmed cases with 116 deaths.

The NAFDAC boss said the agency is yet to receive any application from COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, saying it has therefore not approved any vaccines.

According to her, COVID-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects or adverse effects must be well monitored, adding that “if NAFDAC does not approve, the public should not use.”

She warned against ordering of COVID-19 vaccines by any company or corporation, saying that if the companies that manufacture the vaccines are genuine, they know that they have to submit their application to NAFDAC.

Adeyeye also cautioned government establishments and agencies against ordering COVID-19 vaccines without confirming from NAFDAC if they have been approved.

She however noted that NAFDAC was discussing with manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines concerning potential Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), registration or licensing of their product as the case may be.

She added: “The Agency assures applicants that if Phase 3 clinical data are very convincing and robust with regards to safety and efficacy, and the vaccine has been submitted for WHO for Emergency Use Listing, NAFDAC will welcome the application for Emergency Use Authorisation in Nigeria.

“NAFDAC will use “Reliance” or “Recognition” to expedite Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for vaccines already approved by more matured regulatory authorities.

“The full dossier submitted by the manufacturer or Market Authorisation Holder (MAH) will be thoroughly reviewed by the Vaccine Committee that is made up of multiple Directorates in the Agency.”

Speaking further, Adeyeye said that the Agency was collaborating with sister agencies and partners, while also expressing its plans to use the traceability with GS1 technology to monitor the vaccine distribution using Global Trade Item Number (GTIN).

The goal, she said, is to prevent fake vaccines from infiltrating the supply chain and to ensure there is no diversion.

“This effort will create a reliable and predictable supply chain. The multi-stakeholder technical working group has been meeting to address different issues, from access to distribution to traceability (track and trace) of the vaccines, to monitoring of adverse events following immunization,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the president, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Prof James Damen, said Nigeria can produce its own vaccine if government develops the will to do so.

He urged Nigeria to build its own research institutions and universities to be able to develop its own vaccine rather than importing.

According to him, it will be more beneficial for Nigeria to produce its own vaccine and also export to other countries instead of relying on other countries.

He said, “We can be able to make our own vaccine which will be specific because corona is a virus and viruses undergo mutilation. The west is making this vaccine based on the type of coronavirus that they have in circulation. So, why should we collect theirs and start immunising our people?

“We have people that are infected; it is not enough to say somebody is positive. Why can’t we isolate the viruses? But do we have the infrastructure that we can use to isolate this organism?”

Meanwhile, the director-general, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), said it has produced a drug that helps COVID 19 patients recover.

He however lamented that lack of funding for further scientific evaluation was preventing the drug from being in the market.

The DG said, “We have appealed for support from at least 30 development partners, philanthropists and foundations. We have written to all of them. It will shock you to realise that the only organisation that has committed to provide some of the funding to take this product to the next level is an orgsnisation that is situated in Burkina Faso.

“So as regards funding, we are not where we are supposed to be as a county. In Nigeria currently, the data suggest that 0.04 per cent of our GDP is channeled towards research and development. There is no developed country around the world that does not spend around 1- 5 per cent of their GDP on research and development. What it means is that those who are developed spend 100 times per capital as a country as what we spend on research and development. So we are no where we supposed to be.”

Water Scarcity Threatens Adherence To Protocols In Rural Communities

Meanwhile, although the provision of safe and sufficient water and adequate sanitation and hygiene remains key to protecting human health during outbreak of infectious disease such as COVID-19, water scarcity in rural communities has continued to threaten adherence to COVID-19 guidelines in the country, LEADERSHIP Weekend findings have revealed.

Basically, while frequent hand washing, according to appropriate hygiene standards, requires a continuous supply of safe water to keep COVID-19 at bay as recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a lack of this has continued to militate against effort to stem the spread of the virus.

In Kaduna State, particularly in the metropolis, it was observed that it is difficult getting drinkable running water, as most houses depend on the government provided running water, unlike rural communities that have to depend on streams as source of water.

While the supply of government running water may not be consistent, most houses make do with their personally dug boreholes to compliment the supply of tap water.

Some residents who spoke to our correspondent said they make do of their boreholes rather than waiting for government’s water which they alleged is often not clean for drinking.

Communities suffering shortage of water depend on water vendors who sell 25kg for as much as N100 during scarcity.

In Benue State, residents who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend lamented the lack of drinkable water, saying they have to trek for a long distance in search of water.

When our correspondent visited Norma Community In Mbatiav, Gboko local government area, it was observed that members of the community trek miles away from their houses to get safe and drinkable water from holes dug in Fadama areas where people, especially women, queue up as early as 3 am to get water.

“We have River Benue, Buruku and Katsina-Ala but we are still suffering water scarcity and have to trek for a long distance in search of water. How can we adhere to COVOD-19 protocols and regularly wash our hands?” Martha David a resident of Norma Community lamented.

It was also observed that although some residents, especially in Benue State Capital have access to drinkable water, those living at the suburban areas are finding it difficult to get water to drink.

Youth leader of the community, Aondowase Norma, regretted that they are only remembered during election period but as soon as the polls are over, the community is forgotten by their representatives as well as the government.

He said, “Our main problem in this community is lack of potable water. Everyone, including our representatives are aware, but it seems they have forgotten about us, till when it is time to vote them into political positions again.

“For this reason, we the youths here have resolved that our mothers and sisters who have been trekking more than 3 Kilometres in search of water in Fadama area, as well as other members of Norma Community, will not vote for anybody in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“We are aware of the dangers of lack of portable water but we can’t do otherwise because our hands are tight. We tried digging a well but we couldn’t get water from them as only boreholes can help here.

“Now that they are talking about regular washing of hands to prevent COVID-19, how can that be possible here? We don’t even have drinking water or water to bath.”

He said Norma Community is just an example of many communities in Benue State going through the same water scarcity.

Our correspondent gathered that few days back there was an outbreak of Cholera, a waterborne disease, in the community.

The commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr Joseph Ngbea, in a briefing disclosed that 14 persons had already lost their lives in Agatu and Guma local government areas of Benue State”.

He said, “There was an outbreak of cholera in the state which had already killed 10 people mostly children in Agatu and four in Guma, so I want to advise members of the public to be observant and report any suspected case of a cholera outbreak in their communities.”

Meanwhile in Port Harcourt, the main supply of water for households and offices in Rivers State amid the COVID-19 pandemic is borehole.

Most officers at the Rivers State secretariat complex and the Federal Secretariat complex, all located in Port Harcourt, largely rely on cart pushers for the supply of water.

LEADERSHIP Weekend observed that while most residents sunk boreholes in their respective houses and homes, others rely on cart pushers for daily supply of water.

Speaking to our correspondent, a resident of Borikiri area of Port Harcourt, Alice Uwakwe, said she pays a minimum of N300 and a maximum of N400 during dry season for a fully loaded cart containing 10 jerrycans of water.

Uwakwe stated that she pays a maximum of N300 for the same content during the rainy season.

She however said water, which the cart pushers get from commercial boreholes located in various parts of Port Harcourt, can only be used for washing and cooking, and not for drinking.