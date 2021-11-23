The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said its pereonels raided two warehouses at the TradeFair Complex in Lagos, where multiple cartons of banned drugs including 2,200 cartons of banned Codeine in Syrup, where found.

The agency said the banned and falsified drugs in the warehouses owned by one Chuka (Akuamia), who is still at large, is estimated to be worth over three billion naira (N3,000,000,000).

Director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, who stated this on Friday during a virtual briefing, explained that over 20 truckloads of the offensive products were evacuated from the two locations, adding that the products were stored at temperatures above 40oc which ordinarily would denature some of the active ingredients and the excipients.

“It is pertinent to mention that any strength above 100mg not registered is banned due to its deleterious effects on vital organs of the body such as the central nervous system and the brain.

“Furthermore, 1,200 cartons of banned Analgin Injection (2.5g/5ml), 2,200 cartons of banned Codeine in Syrup, suspected fake 500 cartons of Azmal; Artemeter Injection, 534 cartons plus 300 packets of Biomal: Artesunate Injection, 188 cartons of Hydra and Black Cobra (silderzafil citrate 200mg), 198 cartons of Super Artesunate Injection among others, were discovered and evacuated,” she said.

Adeyeye also said that the Agency arraigned one Mr. Afemefuna Udensi of Phini Pharms Limited, Onitsha, at the Federal High Court, Lagos for importing fake Tramadol.

She explained that the defendant imported a fake version of the registered brand, adding that investigation also revealed that the fake drugs were imported from China.

Speaking further, the DG said the Agency has also observed that some fake and counterfeit products are brought into the country through a system known as “Groupage”.

“This is a system where more than two persons load containers with different items from the country of origin. It is collectively cleared and distributed to the owners of the items. This system aids and abets counterfeiting. The Agency has found that controlled, banned, and unregistered Regulated Products are usually concealed and brought into the country through this arrangement.

“In order to deal with the incidence of Food Fraud, the Agency is carrying out raid operations with tremendous success already recorded in the area of forfeiture of unwholesome processed cereals, beverages, and dairy products.

“In the nationwide raid which commenced in July 2021, seven (7) trucks conveying 4,578 cartons of various unlabeled, transparent nylon packed cereals worth over 60 million naira (N60, 000,000) were confiscated by the Agency.

She, therefore, warned the public not to purchase cereal or other products that have been removed from their primary packaging so as not to jeopardise their health.

