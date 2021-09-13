In a bid to check the menace of falsified medical products, harmful cosmetics, unwholesome food, poor water and other substandard regulated products, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), has again embarked on sensitisation of general public in Osun State.

Addressing participants in Osogbo, Osun State, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Moji Adeyeye, blamed the growing cases of cancer and other severe ailments on consumption of adulterated consumables by unsuspecting citizens.

Speaking through Mr Sheriff Olagunju, director, Food Safety and Applied Nutrition of the agency, Adeyeye, charged participants to be ambassador of NAFDAC by sensitising their people on the danger posed by unwholesome practice that are inimical to the healthy living of the populace.

He disclosed that the first phase of the sensitisation programme was scheduled to hold in Osun and seven other selected states across the Federation adding that market women and men, road transport workers and employers, community youth organisations and students are the target audience.

In his remarks while officially flagging-off the campaigns, Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, commended the agency for the move and asked that the campaign be taken to the doorsteps of rural dwellers’ in order for it to bear desired results.