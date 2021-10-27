National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said it has shut down 27 water companies in the past eight months across the country, due to unsatisfactory good manufacturing practices (GMP).

The agency said the action was part of its efforts towards sustaining good hygiene in the packaged water industry and a greener environment.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof Mojishola Adeyeye, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, at the national convention of the Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), themed: “Developing a packaged water industry as a catalyst to economic growth and a greener economy in Nigeria.”

Represented by the director, public affairs, NAFDAC, Dr Jimoh Abubakar, Adeyeye said that the agency has also registered 2,153 new water factories in the country, between January and August, 2021.

On the role of NAFDAC in ensuring safe packaged water in the country, the DG stressed the importance of self-regulation, noting that NAFDAC cannot be everywhere.

“We set the guidelines and also point out the way forward in terms of good manufacturing practices. But it is for them, after obtaining the NADFAC registration, to go back and do what is right. We are here to partner with them and also show some solidarity so that they can continue to do what is right because NAFDAC as a regulatory agency, we are friends of the industry, we should not be seen as police, so we need to close that gap.

“The issue of regulation is an ongoing process, they need to comply, we need to continue to point the way for them but it is just that some people under your cover, they need to continue to comply with the ethics of the profession. In the recent past, between January and August, 2021, we have over 2,153 water manufacturing outlets that have registered in Nigeria. So the bottled water industry is a multibillion naira industry and we take it very seriously because water is very important. Apart from the economic benefit, the health benefits are overwhelming because water is life.

“Between January and August this year, we have shut down 27 companies, packaged water industries that are not compliant, they are under seal, they have been sealed up and they will have to comply with good manufacturing practices before they are reopened.

“We are here to partner with the industry and tell them that NAFDAC cannot do it alone, for them to help us to fish out the erring ones because they know the criminal elements in their midst and the illegal outfits that are operating, so we are going to work together to ensure that when you take water, you are good to go because the NAFDAC’s number that we give is very sacrosanct, it’s a scientific number, it’s not just any number like you give vehicle numbers.