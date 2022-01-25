In an effort to curb abuse of alcohol in the country, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said it has stopped the registration of alcohol in sachet, small volume plastic or poly-ethylene terephthalate (PET) and glass bottles below 200ml.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, also hinted that validity of renewal of already registered alcoholic products in the affected category will not exceed 2024.

She explained that manufacturers of low volume alcohol beverages (200ml) with satisfactory laboratory reports, which were already submitted to NAFDAC for registration before this decision, have been directed to reformulate their products to stipulated standards free of charge.

The DG stated that the DIBAN was also given a matching order to embark on intensive nation-wide sensitization campaigns against underage consumption of alcohol by adolescents below the age of 18 years in the bid to stem the tide of alcohol abuse in the country.

She noted that the producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume agreed to reduce production by 50 per cent with effect from January 31st 2020 while ensuring the products are completely phased out in the country by 31st January, 2024.

“Even as we grapple with the containment of COVID-19 pandemic, NAFDAC is resolutely committed to the strict implementation of the regulations and regulatory measures towards safeguarding the health of Nigerians particularly the vulnerable youths against the dangers of reckless consumption of alcohol,” Adeyeye said.

She said the decision was reached by a committee of the Federal Ministry of Health and NAFDAC, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and industry representatives that include Association of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE), Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) in December, 2018.

