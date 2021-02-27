ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has busted an alleged illegal maize flour production outfit in Potiskum town of Yobe.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Nasiru Mato, Assistant Director, in charge of the North East Zonal office of the agency and issued in Abuja on Saturday.

Mato said the facility which was using a single store space for processing of maize into flour came under regulatory scrutiny when a team of officials of the agency stormed the premises.

He said the maize milling and packaging outfit was operating without adherence to set quality standards and good manufacturing practice.

According to Mato, the operation is a gross violation of NAFDAC Act Cap No. 1 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (2004), hence the sanction.

He said “Some of the violations and lapses uncovered were product misrepresentation, re-packaging and misbranding as NAFATY Corn Flour, a non – existing brand, and Dangote Semolina, an existing brand.

“The products were displaying for sale to the unsuspecting consumers. More significantly too, there is no evidence of fortification with Vitamin A micronutrient.

“Repackaging of product is quite deceptive when measured against any yard stick.”

Mato further lamented that NAFDAC would not condone such practices and would continue to fight and live up to its responsibility of ensuring only wholesome regulated products were made available to the public.

He added that during the raid activity, suspected unwholesome products, branded packaging materials were seized for laboratory investigations and the facility placed on hold.

He said that what the agency intended to do next was to beef up massive surveillance with a view to identifying and mopping up the fake products, as well as focus more on consumer awareness efforts.

He added that the long arm of the law would not leave any lawlessness unpunished with regards to public health safety.

Mato therefore urged consumers to be very wary and vigilant of what they buy at the market. (NAN)