The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called on Nigerians to join in the fight against circulation of fake drugs, unwholesome food and other substandard regulated products in the country.

NAFDAC director-general, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the call on Monday while speaking at a one-day stakeholders sensitisation programme in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Adeyeye stated that the sensitisation campaigns will contribute significantly to the federal government’s efforts to inform, sensitise, educate and alert the public about inherent dangers of intake and use of those spurious regulated products.

She further stated that it was a common knowledge that Nigeria has a preponderant share of the global problem of falsified medical products and unwholesome food.

Adeyeye, who was represented by the NAFDAC South-South zonal director, Subulade Isijobe, described

disssemination of food and drug safety information as an important aspect of the agency’s regulatory work.

She said: “Public awareness campaign is one of the veritable regulatory mechanisms put in place by NAFDAC to promote and protect the health of our people. A well informed, sensitised and educated citizenry is the bedrock of effective regulation.

“This is why today’s event is another major milestone in our bid to protect Nigerians against the deleterious effects of unwholesome food, falsified medical products, harmful cosmetics, poor water and other substandard regulated products.

“The key objective of this sensitisation programme is to intensify and expand the scope of our informal and formal behaviour change communication strategies in order to reach the vulnerable communities especially at the grassroots. Dissemination of food and drug safety information is an important aspect of our regulatory work.

“It is common knowledge that Nigeria has a preponderant share of the global problem of falsified medical products and unwholesome food. The advent of Covid-19 Pandemic has aggravated the problem with the challenge posed by substandard and falsified Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

“The Sensitization campaigns will therefore contribute significantly to Federal Government’s concerted efforts to inform, sensitize, educate and alert the public about inherent dangers of intake and use of those spurious regulated products.

“The campaign themes are multifaceted with clear, concise, informative and educative messages aimed at arousing the awareness and consciousness of the general public about the various infractions that impact negatively on our healthcare delivery system.”