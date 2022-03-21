National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has the ability to secure products from counterfeiting.

It assured Nigerians of the authenticity of drugs in circulation.

NAFDAC deputy director (Investigation and Enforcement, South-South and South East), Dr Christiana Esenwa, stated this at the agency’s zonal headquarters in Asaba, Delta State capital after securing a five-year conviction for an accused.

The convict, Chogozie Odii, was arrested for counterfeiting a registered olive oil product, which has a NAFDAC marketing authorisation

He was caught in Anambra State and sentenced at the Federal high Court in Awka, the state capital with an option of N200,000 fine.

Esenwa said the conviction was made possible with the collaboration of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), who arrested the convict at the open market and handed him over to NAFDAC.

He hailed the conviction, noting the declaration would enhance the confidence of marketers in NAFDAC’s list.

On the agency’s collaboration with drug marketers/unions to deter fraudulent practices, Esenwa said NAFDAC had held meetings with the unions to enlighten their members on the dangers of fake products and urged them to report the bad eggs amongst them.

Meanwhile, the legal officer of the agency’s investigation and enforcement unit, Mr. Jumbo Washington, said the convict was found guilty of manufacturing of unwholesome food products under the Counterfeit Products and Miscellaneous Act.

“It has sent a strong message to every other merchant of that kind who would want to copy what the convict had been doing.”

Odii (convict) had confessed to the crime prior to his conviction and attributed his action to his inability to secure registration with NAFDAC for his activities.