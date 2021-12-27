National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to desist from the use of performance enhancing substances known as aphrodisiac in order to impress their female partner, stressing that consumption of such substances could lead to stroke or sudden death.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning in her Christmas and New Year goodwill message to Nigerians, where she decried the preponderance of performance enhancing drugs otherwise known as ‘’Manpower’’ in the local parlance, in the Nigeria market.

She said most of the performance enhancing drugs are not registered with NAFDAC and that the drugs are smuggled into the country, warning that the unbridled use of aphrodisiacs has a lot of implications in the entire body system.

Adeyeye noted that the use of the products could potentially affect the blood pressure of the body, stressing that ‘’when you have a disproportionate flow of blood to a particular part of the body and lasting longer than normal, they tend to disrupt the normal flow of the circulatory system’’.

The DG further warned that aphrodisiacs could also interact with other drugs in the system, explaining that the liver is responsible for breakdown of drugs while the byproduct of all waste goes down through the kidneys.

According to her, ‘’When these things are used especially with some herbal medicines that don’t have dosage and professional prescription, it can lead to internal organ damage. It can hurt the liver and the kidneys, leading to untimely death.”

“Everything should function the way God designed it. When they begin to disrupt those functions over time it affects the imbalance and the ecosystem of how the body physiology works and can lead to unintended consequences.

‘’For those who have certain health risks, like people that are hypertensive, or people that have heart disease, there is more of anxiety that the drug could stimulate into the system, and with anxiety, that can lead to changes in the physiology of the body and can lead to stroke or sudden stoppage of the heart.”

She lamented that many men have died using performance enhancing drugs and their relatives would blame their death on some imaginary witches in the village, noting that these happen in cases when men suddenly slump during sexual intercourse as reported in Rivers and Cross Rivers States recently’’.