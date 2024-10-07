The Senior Staff Association Of Statutory Corporations And Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), a member of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) affiliated with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has commenced an indefinite strike over alleged failure of management to address the welfare of its members.

In the statement on October 4, 2024, the union said the industrial action followed numerous discussions with the management regarding promotions, salaries, and staff welfare, all of which it noted did not lead to favourable outcomes.

The statement which was signed by the Secretary of the TUC, Comrade (Dr.) Ejor Michael directed the workers to begin indefinite strike starting from Monday, 7 October.

“This is to notify all staff that, following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum issued to management in the communique of September 20, 2024, and the dithering of management regarding the issues raised therein, another Congress of NAFDAC Staff was convened on Friday, 4th October 2024.

“After careful deliberation, Congress unanimously resolved to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike across all NAFDAC formations, commencing Monday, 7th October 2024.

“In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to down tools by withdrawing all your services in compliance with the strike action.

“This decision is a result of NAFDAC management’s failure to address the critical issues outlined in the Communique within the given time frame. The Congress considers this ongoing inaction insufferable and accentuates that the industrial action will continue unabated until all demands specified in the Communique are fully met.

“In light of this, all staff are advised to remove their personal belongings from their offices, as no one, no matter the rank or cadre, will be allowed entry into any NAFDAC Office (premises) during the strike period,” the statement directed.

SSASCGOC State and Zonal Coordinators were also directed to ensure strict compliance with the directive.