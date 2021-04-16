BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Health workers at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) yesterday embarked on a seven-day warning strike over unpaid arrears of salaries and other demands.

The workers are members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

Vice chairman of the union, Idzi Isua, confirmed to LEADERSHIP Friday that the union was demanding for the payment of promotion arrears for 2018 and 2019 promotions owed their members.

The Union is also calling on the management of NAFDAC to resume training of its members and the immediate payment of all pending financial claims by their members.

Idzi said, “The management of NAFDAC hides under COVID-19 to avoid training of staff, despite the fact that trainings have resumed in other MDAs. The Union demands immediate resumption of training for their members.

“Also, the Union raised concerns on the not so conducive working environment in some of our offices and the non-equipping of the driver’s office particularly in Isolo, Lagos where drivers spend their personal money to put the office in good working condition.

He gave an instance where members of staff procure fans for office, adding that it is not normal and no longer acceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the strike will continue till further notice, if their demands are not meant.