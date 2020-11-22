The effective deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) by the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has revolutionised airspace battles with limited human damage but greater efficiency, TARKAA DAVID writes.

The unconventional nature of the fight against insurgency and banditry has posed serious challenges to the military and other security agencies in the Country. The Armed Forces of Nigeria in particular has had to develop new strategies and scale up its activities to effectively respond to the evolving nature of the threats.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), being a critical part of the Armed Forces, has been projecting airpower to smoke out criminals seeking haven in the forests and other inaccessible areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from providing close air support and other combat support missions for surface forces, the NAF has also conducted several subsidiary air interdiction operations which have dealt decisive blows to the terrorists in the Northeast and armed bandits in the Northwest.

The trail of such successes is expected to be scaled up astronomically, as the NAF is set to induct additional Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) into its inventory to add impetus to the counterinsurgency and anti-banditry operations. Four of these UCAVs are expected to be deployed to the Northwest to address armed banditry and other criminal activities in the Northwest. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this on 5 November, 2020 while on a one-day operational visit to Gusau to inspect the site for the proposed runway and other facilities expected to serve as the Northwest UCAV Base for the NAF.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the visit, which began with a courtesy call on the Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, also afforded the CAS the opportunity to inspect some facilities at NAF Base Gusau.

Speaking during the courtesy call at Government House Gusau, Air Marshal Abubakar thanked the Government and people of Zamfara State for their support and hospitality to the NAF since the establishment of the 207 Quick Response Group (207 QRG) in the State. He further expressed satisfaction with reports that NAF personnel operating under Sector 1 of Operation HADARIN DAJI had been performing their assigned tasks professionally, in synergy with other security agencies, whilst also ensuring the cordial relationship with host communities.

He disclosed that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, had authorised the construction of a runway and ancillary facilities in Gusau for the deployment of four newly acquired UCAVs to cover Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina States as well as parts of Kaduna State.

While highlighting the capabilities of the UCAVs, the CAS noted that the unmanned aircraft could remain airborne for up to 26 hours providing persistent presence over areas of interest. He revealed that the four UCAVs were part of the eight UAVs recently acquired by the federal government to enhance the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) as well as strike capabilities of the NAF not only in the fight against armed banditry in the Northwest and Northcentral but also in counterinsurgency operations in the Northeast.

He further revealed that two UCAVs were to be deployed at the newly-established 203 Combat Reconnaissance Group in Gombe and the two others at the Air Task Force, Operation LAFIYA DOLE Headquarters in Maiduguri. He added that they were in addition to the 22 brand new aircraft already acquired by the federal government for the NAF in the last five years, along with the 19 additional aircraft being expected before the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The CAS noted that these additional aircraft included 12 x A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft, 3 x JF-17 Thunder Fighter Jets, an additional Mi-171E utility helicopter as well as three special missions aircraft that are expected to be handed over to the NAF from NIMASA for maritime air operations.

Speaking further, Air Marshal Abubakar revealed that about 195 NAF personnel were undergoing various ground and aircrew training in 9 different countries across the world to ensure that as soon as these additional aircraft arrive the country they would be effectively and efficiently utilized to further enhance the security of Nigeria and Nigerians in the various theatres of operation.

He further disclosed that, while the purpose of the new runway facility constructed was to service the UCAVs, other aircraft could equally use the airfield once completed. He, however, noted that the deployment of the new UCAVs as well as the personnel to man them would require the emplacement of additional infrastructure at the NAF Base, which would undoubtedly require additional land. He, therefore, appealed to the governor to provide the additional land for the NAF.

The CAS also encouraged the royal fathers and spiritual leaders present at the event to support the NAF and other security agencies by providing intelligence which, he said, was critical to the effective conduct of operations in sub-conventional warfare scenarios like armed banditry.

He noted that such information would always be treated with utmost confidentiality and further cross-checked for accuracy before use.

In his response, governor Matawalle appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for swiftly responding to the cries of the people of Zamfara and acceding to their request for additional facilities that would enhance the security of the State.

He stressed that Zamfara State would remain eternally grateful to the C-in-C for authorising the construction of the runway as well as the deployment of the UCAVs to Gusau.

He equally thanked the CAS for the speedy action taken to commence implementation of the project, whilst also commending him for the unwavering commitment shown by the NAF and the tremendous contributions made by the Service in dealing with the menace of armed banditry. The Governor emphasised that security was not the exclusive responsibility of security agencies, but required the involvement of every member of the society. He, therefore, urged the people of the state to heed the CAS’ call by providing useful intelligence to security forces.

Speaking further, Dr Matawalle said the Zamafara State Government, while continuing to apply both kinetic and non-kinetic means in dealing with security challenges in the State, would continue to exhibit zero tolerance for any subversive elements who provide information or safe havens to bandits or support their operations in any way.

He noted that it was auspicious that the CAS’ visit coincided with his meeting with Royal Fathers and Spiritual Leaders in the State, which had been convened to further galvanise their support for the Government towards dealing with the issue of armed banditry in Zamfara State. While assuring the CAS of the State Government’s continued support, the Governor gave immediate directives for the provision of additional land to the NAF.

In the intervening time, the NAF is not resting on its oars in its drive to rid the Nation of criminal activities. The Service is involved in several operations across the Country, recording tangible successes. For instance, Operation WUTAR TABKI, one of such subsidiary Operations under Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has recorded tremendous gains against the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs)/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) by taking out their ranks and destroying their logistics facilities.

Notably, the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on 15 October 2020, neutralised ISWAP fighters and destroyed their hideouts at Tudun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State. The airstrikes were executed after a series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the 2 locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

Authorities said the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the two locations that scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralising several of the terrorists.

Similarly, and in continuation of the intensive air interdiction missions under Operation WUTAR TABKI, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE again on 18 October 2020 neutralized several BHTs and destroyed some of their structures at Tsilala near Kaza in the Dikwa general area of Borno State. The airstrikes were said to have been executed after aerial surveillance missions showed a significant number of terrorists and logistics items at the location.

The NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the neutralisation of several BHTs as well as the destruction of some of their structures.

The sustained airstrikes under subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI also led to the destruction of an ISWAP Training Camp, along with some of their logistics storage facilities, at Tumbun Barorowa on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State. The air interdiction mission was undertaken on 19 October 2020 sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that the settlement served as a venue for the training of ISWAP fighters.

Confirmatory aerial surveillance missions also led to the identification of some structures under dense vegetation within the settlement where the terrorists store their small arms and logistics supplies. Consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships, whose barrage of bombs and rockets hit the target structures, some of which was seen engulfed in flames with thick black smoke. Several ISWAP fighters, who were observed firing at the attack aircraft, were also neutralised in the process.

Furthermore, the ATF in continuation of WUTAR TABKI obliterated some BHTs’ structures and neutralised several of their fighters at Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. The feat, according to officials, was achieved through airstrikes executed on 20 October 2020 following credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists had resumed use of the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks.

According to an official statement, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which scored devastating hits in their multiple waves of attacks, resulting in the obliteration of designated portions of the BHTs’ hideout as well as the neutralisation of several of their fighters.

The Air Task Force under Operation WUTAR TABKI between 21 and 22 October 20 destroyed terrorists’ hideouts and neutralised several fighters at Ngwuri Gana along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis as well as at Jumacheri near Damasak in the Northern part of Borno State. The air interdiction followed Human Intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicating that several terrorists had assembled at the 2 locations in preparation for attacks against nearby troops’ locations.

According to an official statement, “the hits by NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force to attack the 2 target areas resulted in the destruction of some structures as well as the neutralization of dozens of terrorists”.

The NAF has also recorded similar successes in the Northwest through the Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE as it intensified its activities through a series of subsidiary operations codenamed “Kashe Mugu 1 & 2”. Between 6 and 7 October 2020, airstrikes neutralized several bandits at 2 locations, destroying their forest hideouts in the border areas of Kaduna State.

Scores of bandits were killed in the operation after credible human intelligence reports and a series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that the locations were being used by the bandits as staging areas, to store their logistics, hide rustled cattle and launch attacks.

An airstrike was also conducted at Kwiambana Forest after an ISR aircraft spotted four clusters of huts where the armed bandits reside. The NAF jets and attack helicopters dispatched by the Air Component recorded successful hits in the target area taking out some of the bandits. In the same vein, at Fadaman Kanauta and Jan-Birni, the NAF attack aircraft took turns in strafing the target areas, leading to the neutralisation of several of the bandits as well as damage to their dwellings.

If such magnitude of successes could be achieved with the extant platforms in the NAF, there is then, no gainsaying the fact that the induction of the UCAVs would indeed revolutionize the battlespace, spelling doom for all criminal elements in the troubled regions of the Country. In consequence, it could be incontrovertibly asserted that the days of insurgency and other forms of criminality in our dear nation are numbered.