Qatar Airways has granted its handling contracts in Port Harcourt and Kano airports to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, (NAHCO) from March 2022 and will run for five years.

The agreement which takes effect from March 2022, came on the heels of the exceptional top-of-the-range handling services delivery by NAHCO, and it will run for another five years.

NAHCO head, corporate communications, Akinrinmade Olusesan, said in a statement, Qatar Airways has granted its handling contracts in Port Harcourt and Kano airports to Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, (NAHCO Plc).

NAHCO currently has an all-encompassing contract with the airline in Lagos and Abuja, providing passenger, cargo, and ramp handling services to Qatar Airways, which also includes the provision of crew transportation and other ancillary services to the respected airliner.

The group executive director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi who announced the development, described the feat as reward for hard work and commitment on the part of management and staff of NAHCO Plc.

He expressed excitement on the achievement, describing it as a boost for both companies.

He said, ‘’We are committed to maintaining our leadership position in the ground handling business, as such, we will not relent. The support from the Board of Directors has helped in no small measure, as new Ground Support Equipment are being made available to us for ease of operations. We are therefore primed to continue our excellent service delivery to Qatar Airways.”

The latest signings for Port Harcourt and Kano have brought the airlines fully under the cover of NAHCO Plc.

The company currently serves several airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria, and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.

In 2005, the Nigerian Aviation Handing Company Plc was privatized and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2006.

The Company is now owned by over 80,000 shareholders, as well as local and institutional investors. NAHCO Plc is a 3-times winner of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Award and recently is currently named Best Ground Handling Company in Nigeria for the year 2021 by Nigerian Aviation Awards (NIGAV).