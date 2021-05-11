By Salifu Usman |

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged Nigerian intending pilgrims to continue to exercise patience and be prayerful that the custodians of the two “Haramain” in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will open their doors for international pilgrimage this year.

NAHCON said the commission was still waiting for an official pronouncement from the Saudi authorities on the 2021 Hajj.

The commission, in a statement issued by the head, public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the news from Saudi Arabia that 2021 Hajj will hold bears glad tidings and indeed the entire Muslim world.

Usara, however, said there was no mention of the admissibility of foreign pilgrims for the Hajj season in the brief piece of information released by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

“As we await further communication on specific measures and organisational plans for the 2021 Hajj, NAHCON urges Nigerian intending pilgrims to continue exercising patience while remaining prayerful for positive outcome.

If there are indeed plans for international pilgrims to participate, NAHCON is optimistic that Nigerian hajj hopefuls will have slots even if with conditions.

This is because thus far, Nigerians have been part of those admitted for Umrah and Nigeria has not been among countries barred from travelling to Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hence, NAHCON leadership reassures the general public, particularly registered intending pilgrims, that in its tradition, the commission will adhere strictly to those measures and guidelines that will be stipulated by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“NAHCON is therefore charging other hajj stakeholders and hopefuls to be ready to comply in order to ease the process for the country and host country such that it will pave the way for a successful hajj operation despite time constraints,” the statement read in part.