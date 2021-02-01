BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhahi Zikrillah Hassan has intensified awareness campaigns on the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS).

Speaking at a sensitization programme in Ibadan, Oyo State, he said the scheme was an initiative of NAHCON as provided for in its Establishment Act 2006.

According to him, it is designed to provide a long term savings plan for people intending to perform the Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam.

He said that it was an alternate financial empowerment’ for Nigerians of varying economic categories or status seeking to make the ‘life long journey’, in fulfilment of the last, yet, core Islamic pillar.

The NAHCON boss explained that the scheme was a partnership initiative and to be run or operated in compliance with Islam Compliance Financial System, pointing out that it would be “Sha’riah” or Islamic law compliant.

He added that, “it therefore explains the collaboration with Jaiz Bank, an established financial institution based purely on Islamic economic principles.

“Since it is a programme aimed at enhancing and assisting Islamic adherents to fulfilling an obligation as commanded by Allah, this sensitization therefore becomes imperative, paramount and faith attainment driven.

“Following the formal launch of the scheme in Lagos recently and a similar event of this nature held in some other South West states, it has become the turn of the ‘Pace Setter’ state to get the ‘hajj with ease initiative’ introduced, embraced and patronized by the people of Oyo State.’’