By SALIFU USMAN, Abuja |

The chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan has received the report of the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) Committee.

After presentation of the report by the committee chairman, Alhaji Usman Shamaki, the state chief executives under the leadership of its forum chairman, Alhaji Abubakar S. Pawa Dembo, who is also the chairman of Zamfara State Hajj Commission, and NAHCON management deliberated on the outcome and took positions on the resolutions.

Issues confirmed include registration modalities, setting up of Hajj Savings Scheme Departments by the state boards, revenue sharing formula, general enlightenment on the scheme, state boards’ collaboration with Ja’iz Bank on the HSS portal and investment deadline as relates to Arafat Day.

At the end of the meeting, the Chairman Forum of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Alhaji Pawa Dembo, commended the NAHCON Chairman for his democratic leadership style and called on members to ensure firm establishment of the scheme in their respective state immediately.

NAHCON’s three permanent commissioners, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakasai, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and Sheikh Suleiman Momoh, all commended the cooperation of states and that of NAHCON leadership applauding their firm commitment to unity of purpose, which is welfare of pilgrims.

NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, thanked all members for their positive posture calling on participants to play their roles in the success of Hajj administration in Nigeria. He reminded the gathering that Hajj has existed before everyone present and will continue even after our exit, hence urging everybody to contribute positively to the growth of the system.