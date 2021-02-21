ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has introduced ‘Hajj Saving Scheme’ where low income intending pilgrims can start payment of Hajj fee ahead of time in Adamawa State.

Alhaji Zikirullahi Kunle, the chairman of NAHCON, said the scheme was floated in order to make payment of Hajj less difficult for the low income class among Nigerians.

He added that the scheme in collaboration with Jaiz Bank Plc would avail Muslims the opportunity of saving gradually at their convenience over a period of time to facilitate their performance of hajj exercise.

Also Speaking, the National Coordinator of Hajj Saving Scheme, Dr Tanko Aliyu enumerated some benefits of the scheme to include profit sharing base on the savings made, job creation, poverty alleviation and empowerment.

Aliyu lauded the state government and Pilgrims Welfare Commission for the support to the programme for the benefit of muslims across the state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri noted that the scheme will support low income Muslim earners to perform the pilgrimage.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Bashir Ahmad, the Governor charged officials that will handle the scheme to enlighten Muslims on its spiritual and financial benefits, urging them to be just and honest in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier, the Adamawa State Chairman of Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Commission, Shaikh Ibrahim Abubakar Daware, described the scheme as a welcome development, noting that it would not only increase the number of intending Muslim pilgrims, but also ensure their participation in Hajj exercise with relative ease.