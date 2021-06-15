The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is set to host the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), scheduled to hold from 2 -4 August 2021 in Lagos.

NAICE is Africa’s foremost energy industry event and focuses on policy discussions, innovative application of technology, processes/industry best practices, new products and operational excellence to maximize value from hydrocarbon assets. NAICE attracts industry regulators, high level government officials, energy industry professionals at all levels and other key oil and gas industry stakeholders.

The theme for NAICE 2021 is “The Future of energy – a trilogy of determinants; Climate Change, Public Health, and the Global Oil Market’.

Highlights of the event will include Technical Sessions, Panel Sessions, Exhibition, Topical Issues Workshop, Women Development Programme, Luncheons/Industry Dinners and Awards, Young Professionals Workshop and Pre-Conference Regional Section Officers Workshop and Short Courses.