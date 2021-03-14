BY ZAKA KHALIQ |

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Mr Edeki Isujeh as the new managing director/CEO of Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited.

Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited is the general business arm of the Custodian Group.

Edeki Isujeh was announced as the new managing director of the general insurer following the retirement of the erstwhile managing director, Mr Toye Odunsi in December 2020.

Isujeh has over 30 years experience in the Insurance Industry, having worked in different insurance companies in the areas of; Insurance operations, sales/business development and general management.

At Custodian, he has at various times coordinated the marketing and technical operations of the company and as a result of his commitment and hard work, he was appointed the executive director of the company in 2016.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Insurance from the University of Lagos and is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London.

Aside from various technical courses attended in and outside Nigeria, he has over the years attended management courses preparing him for leadership role.

He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School (LBS) as well as the Wharton Business School, USA where he attended executive programmes.