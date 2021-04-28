ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEGWU JOHN, Abuja

Worried by the lack of compliance to fire safety rules and fire outbreaks, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have resolved to implement compulsory fire liability insurance for all public buildings in Nigeria.

The two parties arrived at the resolution when controller-general of FFS, Dr Ibrahim Liman paid a courtesy visit to the insurance agency in Abuja and expressed the need for owners of public buildings to subscribe to the liability insurance policy for public buildings.

While expressing determination to curb fire disasters in Nigeria, the CG said that the service under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had acquired 106 modern fire trucks, 22 water tankers, 8 rapid intervention and a 54 meters hydraulic platform with the capacity of fighting fire and carrying out rescue at the 18th floor of a storey building.

He added that the service has embarked on a rigorous public enlightenment on fire safety and has established a technical group to assess the Oil Tank Farm Safety Management in Nigeria with a view of mitigating disasters attributable to oil tank farm explosions mostly in in the South-West and South-South.

In his remarks, the NAICOM boss, Olorundare Sunday Thomas affirmed that the commission has regulatory responsibility by law to fund the activities of the fire service.