BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has moved to get the buy-in of the minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and key players under the ministry of FCT to provide insurance cover for their businesses and persons.

To achieve that, chairman of the governing board of NAICOM, Emmanuel Jideofor Nwosu led a delegation of the management of the commission on a courtesy visit to the FCT minister in Abuja. The visit was on enforcement of compulsory insurances in the FCT and the insurance awareness fitness walk coming up next month.

Nwosu said the development of the insurance sector and NAICOM’s partnership with the FCT is critical for the growth in economic activities, infrastructural development and increased population of Abuja. “NAICOM will continue to partner with key players under the ministry of FCT to provide cover for their businesses and persons,” he stated.

He said NAICOM would ensure adequate protection for the federal government’s institutions and buildings in Abuja.

Nwosu said the development of the insurance sector in Nigeria hinges on the increased economic activities, improved level of awareness and the acceptability of insurance as a safety net for citizens, businesses and indeed public institutions.

“NAICOM will continue to encourage more and more players within the insurance sector to open up offices and centers in Abuja thereby facilitating skill transfer and development. This will further boost financial inclusion, faster digitalization and competitiveness of the FCT,” he said.

The minister assured NAICOM of his support towards enforcement of compulsory insurances in the FCT as he has very close relationship with the industry.