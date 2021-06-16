The National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) has partnered the Federal Roads Safety Corps(FRSC) on enforcement of compulsory motor insurance in the country.

The move will ensure that about 10 million uninsured vehicles in the country are captured into the insurance industry.

The insurance industry is expected to generate additional N50 billion, if its able to bring the 10 million uninsured vehicles into the insurance system.

Speaking during a courtesy visit of the Corp Marshall, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, and his team to the NAICOM recently, the commissioner for Insurance/CEO, NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, said, the partnership is needed to enforce vehicle insurance as part of the compulsory insurances, stating that, this move will eradicate insurance racketeers, while ensuring that those who fail to comply are adequately prosecuted.

He promised that the regulatory body and FRSC will work out an effective plan for the enforcement of 3rd party motor insurance in the country.

Boboye Opeyemi, on his part, appreciated the concerns of the insurance regulator, noting that,

road safety corps are more than ready to work with NAICOM to ensure vehicles on Nigerian roads carry genuine insurance certificates.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that, of the estimated 13 million vehicles on Nigerian roads across the country, only three million of them have at least third party motor insurance certificates, leaving about 10 million vehicles uninsured.

The 10 million uninsured vehicles, according to findings, were the ones owned by the government and private individuals and companies.

Investigation shows that some of these 10 million vehicles parade fake motor insurance papers, while some did not have any insurance coverage even as few who had genuine insurance papers before, have failed to renew when their previous motor insurance cover expired.

To this end, these uninsured vehicle owners LEADERSHIP findings show, have violated the Federal Roads Safety Corp(FRSC) Act which mandates all vehicles on Nigerian roads to carry at least third party motor insurance policy.

Third Party Vehicle Insurance comes at a fixed price of N5, 000 for privately used saloons and SUVs, while commercially used vehicles are charged N7, 500 and in some cases, N5,000.

Using the N5,000 insurance valuation of which each vehicle should at least carry, insurance industry can recoup N50 billion premium income annually if all the 10 million vehicle owners could be compelled to have genuine insurance certificates.

Low enforcement of compulsory motor insurance, according to market observers, have been responsible for insurance apathy of road users.

To recoup the N50 billion, LEADERSHIP learnt that, prior to this engagement, insurance operators, under the auspices of the Nigerian Insurers Association(NIA) have engaged Lagos State in the past on enforcement of motor insurance through their licensing offices. Similarly , there were already ongoing discussions with Kaduna, Niger, Kogi and Ogun States to ensure that motorists get genuine insurance cover at the point of renewing their vehicle particulars at licensing offices across the aforementioned states.

The chairman, NIA, Mr. Ganiyu Musa, had earlier disclosed that the industry is embittered about what it is losing to insurance racketeers and non-insurance of vehicles, disclosing that, the association, on behalf of the insurance industry, is engaging five states with plans to extend to other states as the time progresses.

According to him, “we are also working closely with the state vehicle Inspection service on enforcement of Third Party Motor Insurance in the state. We are also engaging Niger, Kaduna, Kogi and Ogun States, and remain hopeful that other states will see value in the platform and embrace it. Out of the estimated 13 million vehicles in Nigeria only about 2,939,767 Third Party Motor policies are in force as at Apr 26, 2021.”