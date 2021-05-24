The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Federal Ministry of Transportation have commenced the process of collaboration to ensure provision of adequate insurance for road transport owners and users within Nigeria and ECOWAS member countries.

To this end, the Ministry and NAICOM have agreed to immediately establish a joint committee to look into different areas of interest to ensure a mutually beneficial relationship.

That was the high point of the meeting between both parties at the NAICOM headquarters in Abuja today.

The minister of state, Transportation Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki led the delegation from the ministry to NAICOM and was received by the commissioner for insurance and members of his management.

The minister informed the meeting that the Federal Ministry of Transportation has embarked upon a transformation programme of the road transportation sector that will have tremendous impact on the lives and wellbeing of the Nigerian people.

She noted that insurance is a critical aspect of Transportation hence the need to collaborate with NAICOM to ensure a success of the programme.

NAICOM’s Commissioner for Insurance Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas assured the minister of the readiness of the commission to collaborate with the Ministry to ensure adequate insurance coverage in the sector. He informed the Minister that the commission is ensuring order in the insurance sector particularly, in the vexed issue of fake insurances in the road transportation sector saying the commission has now developed technology for verification of insurance policies.

