The Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM), has sought for partnership with National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), to enhance the commission’s services delivery to Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement by SERVICOM public relations manager, Mrs Henrietta Okokon, issued yesterday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the commission proposed collaboration with NAICOM during a meeting.

The statement explained that Mrs Nnena Akajemeli, national coordinator SERVICOM, made her intention known, when she visited Mr Thomas Olorundare, the NAICOM’s Commissioner in his office.

In order for the synergy to be effective, Akajemeli called on Olorundare to strategically position the commission through collaborative efforts with SERVICOM to achieve effective service delivery.

According to her, public service is the only contact that most citizens have with the government.

She said that SERVICOM was focused on improving the quality of contact with the public by working with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure effective service delivery in Nigeria.

Akajimeli said that the commission had a crucial role in ensuring safety of lives and property of citizens by making sure that an effective administration was established for the conduct of insurance businesses in Nigeria.

She said that the commission was also positioned to ensure adequate protection of strategic government’s assets and other property.

Akajemeli, however, urged the management of NAICOM to provide SERVICOM Unit with needed support and resources for the implementation of its service delivery processes to strengthen the position of the SERVICOM in NAICOM.

“In achieving this, it required networking meetings, customer engagement forums and completion of service charter reviews,” she said.

The SERVICOM boss emphasised on the significance of Service Charter in NAICOM

Akajemeli explained further that the Service Charter would communicate promises and commitments of services provided to its customers.

She said that Charter could serve as an operational performance enhancement tool that enshrined the trust between service providers and service takers.

She charged NAICOM on the need to develop a framework to monitor performances against service standards that would identify the gaps for service improvements, regular self-assessments and surveys on effectiveness of the services.

According to her, this will help to improve the performance of the commission.

“And this will be achieved through regular training and re-training of staff on all aspects of service delivery to equip them with prerequisite knowledge, skills and attitudes and to ensure sustained service improvements in the Commission,” she said. (NAN)

Responding, Olorundare welcomed the idea of collaboration between the two agencies.

He assured SERVICOM that the commission would set up a committee under the SERVICOM unit to meet and make recommendations so as to promote effective service delivery initiatives in the sector.