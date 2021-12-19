The head, Corporate Communications and Market Development of the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM), Mr. Rasaaq Salami, has won the 2021 Corporate Communications Managers of the Year Award.

Similarly, the deputy general manager, Sales and Corporate Communications of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mr. Segun Bankole, equally emerged as 2021 Corporate Communications Manager of the Year.

Salami and Bankole both emerged winners in the annual award organised by the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents(NAIPCO), to recognise excellence in the insurance and pension sectors.

Both of them has shown exemplary commitment to their profession they profess.

Speaking at the presentation of the awards to the winners at the end of year party/annual thanksgiving of NAIPCO held at the premises of NEM Insurance Plc in Lagos recently, the chairman of NAIPCO, Mr. Chuks Okonta said, the award is part of moves to appreciate NAIPCO’s partners in progress.

Okonta said: “today, we appreciate our partners in progress that have stood by us over the years. The awardees have distinguished themselves and that is why they are being recognized today. We really thank them for standing by us over the years and we appeal to them to continue the good work they have been doing. The awards were instituted to appreciate those who have distinguished themselves in ensuring the establishment, growth and success of NAIPCO.”

The annual award, which is in its second edition, is awarded to the best Public Relation practitioners in insurance and pension sectors, looking at impacts, cooperation, supports, and strong relationship with journalists covering both sectors of the economy.

However, the award committee chooses them because of their relentless support to the journalism profession, churning out news materials that made journalists work easier and seamless.