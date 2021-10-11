The entertaining opener game of the 2021 Flying Officers Cup between Naija Ratel and Ghana’s Police Ladies ended in a goalless stalemate at the Area 10 Old Parade Group on Sunday.

The fierce contest like every football match between Nigeria’s side and Ghanaian team started in a spectacular form with Naija Ratels dominating from the beginning and had some great scoring chances, but failed to make any account.

Goalkeeper Nana Asantewaa put up a superb performance to keep her side in the game and earn herself the player of the match.

The Ghanaian goalie rescued her side from conceding goals against dominant Naija Ratels in the opening game of the 2021 Flying Officers Cup.

Asantewaa first showed class when she acrobatically denied Zipere Agama the chance of scoring in the first ten minutes of play and also made another acrobatic save to deny Oladeji Bunmi in the 40th minute of the encounter.

In the second half, Asantewaa continued from where she stopped as she put up a brilliant save in the 67th minute from Adugbe Olamide to keep the tie goalless.

Coach Bankole Olowookeere of Naija Ratels FC started the game with Ohia Doris in goal alongside, Oladeji Bunmi, Adesina Itunuoluwa, Oyinlola Olamide, Ali Paulina, Anani Oluwaseun, Emmanuel Blessing, Adugbe Olamide, Zipeere Agama, Boigyande Loveth, and Folorunsho Aminat.

While Coach Frank Oswald gave starting shirts to Nana Asantewaa, Susana Faakyewaa, Ivy Kolli, Vida Opoku, Cynthia Adjei, Vinoria Kuzagbe, Victoria Teye Williams, Mary Berko, Jane Ayieyam, Deborah Afriyie, and Juanita Aguadze.