Nigeria’s fastest growing women football club, who recently gained promotion to Nigeria Women Premier League (NWFL), Naija Ratels, have signed seven new players ahead of the new season.

Unveiling players in Abuja on Saturday, the president of Ratels Sports Development Foundation, Barrister Paul Edeh, said the signing of the players was part of the club’s target preparation for the new women’s football season.

He enjoined club owners in the country to utilise the grassroots for the development of the game of football.

Amongst the players unveiled is 11-year-old Amedu Mirabel from Naija Ratels Academy, Fakiyesi Abisola and Mbah Chidinma from New Generation Football Academy, Omede Regina from Adamawa Queens.

Others are Precious Daniel from WACO), Sandra Adugbe from Lakeside Queens Academy and Adesina Itunuoluwa.

Naija Ratels fc is one of the newly promoted NWFL sides and will be participating in the 3rd edition of the Flying Officers Cup billed for October in Abuja.